Porsha Williams Steps Into The Shade Room & Reacts To Falynn Pina’s Pregnancy News

Roommates, social media is still recovering from the recent news that Falynn Pina is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks—and while fans are offering congrats and conspiracy theories, Porsha Williams took a different approach. Stepping directly into The Shade Room, Porsha Williams decided to “like” the video of Falynn Pina’s pregnancy announcement.

While this may seem like a very minor gesture in the grand scheme of things, when you consider the incredibly messy history between the two, Porsha “liking” the video appears to be a step forward.

It’s almost been a month since Falynn and Simon Guobadia’s divorce was finalized, Simon, as you know, is currently engaged to Porsha and the two met while he was on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with Falynn.

As we previously reported, Falynn, who is already a mother to three sons, announced that she and Jaylan are expecting their very first child together. The news comes after the very messy ending to her marriage with former husband Simon Guobadia.

Sharing the news with her fans, Falynn said “Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby. Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.”

Sensing that many would assume that she was perhaps pregnant before her recent divorce was finalized, she clarified, stating “I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark.”

