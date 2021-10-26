Porsha Williams Shares The Trailer For Her Upcoming Show ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’

All eyes have been on Porsha Williams this year. In June, the mother and reality TV star stunned the world talking about how she was dating and got engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, in June. If you recall, viewers of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” were introduced to Falynn and Simon this past season, and Falynn was labeled as a friend of Porsha. With all of the drama between Falynn, Simon & Porsha on the internet, people assumed that this was for a storyline for the new upcoming season of RHOA.

However, earlier this month, Porsha pulled a fast one on us when she announced she would not be returning to the show after ten seasons. Although Porsha won’t be on the small screen holding a peach, she made an announcement today that she’s returning to TV with her own show! On Instagram, she shared a trailer for her new show on Bravo TV displaying her family issues and relationship. ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters,’ a limited series, is her new show premiering November 28th. Things got spicy between Porsha and her family members in the extended trailer, who was surprised at her engagement with Simon after one month.

In the clip, one of Porsha’s female family members questioned her, saying, “I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages did not work?” Another one asked why she had had to find out about her dating Simon on TV? Over 2,500 people commented on the show, including her former RHOA cast mate Sheree Whitfield showed her some love and commented, “Yesssss, waiting for it!!”

Porsha also stepped into The Shade Room, thanking us for the love. “Thank you for the love @theshaderoom #PorshasFamilyMatters November 28th!! – My book #PursuitOfPorsha November 30th,” she commented. Roomies, will you be tuning into the limited series?

