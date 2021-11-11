Porsha Williams Rocks Red Bikini On The Beach: Video – Hollywood Life

Playing with pigs! Swimming with sharks! Porsha Williams is living her best vacation life in the Bahamas.

Porsha Williams rocked a tiny red bikini during her latest vacation activity: playing with pigs on a beach. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, spent some time in the ocean with the animals alongside her vacation crew, including fiancé Simon Guobadia, and documented the festivities on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The reality TV star is currently in the Bahamas. Along with hanging out with some pigs (and feeding them bottles of milk), Porsha also swam with sharks. She chronicled the adventures in a Reel shared early Wednesday. “Best day ever Thank you bae it was an experience of a lifetime @iamsimonguobadia,” Porsha captioned the video.

For the festivities, Porsha had the ultimate vacation uniform: a vibrant red bikini.

The Bravo star has been on vacation for about a week now. She even shared photos and footage from a recent date night with Simon. The duo enjoyed a John Legend concert while in the Caribbean.

In her captions, Porsha has been promoting her upcoming memoir The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, out on November 30. On top of a new book, Porsha also has her own RHOA limited-series spin off set to premiere on Bravo soon. Set to follow Porsha and her family as they work out some familial drama at a wellness resort in Mexico, Porsha’s Family Matters will premiere on November 28.

Bravo released the first trailer last month. In the tension-filled teaser, Porsha had a lot to answer for her as her family grilled her about her whirlwind engagement to Simon. The two got engaged in May after about a month of dating. The engagement raised some eyebrows amongst the Housewives community, given Simon’s previous marriage to Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Pina. In the trailer, Porsha’s family voiced their concerns about the engagement.

“I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages did not work,” one relative asked Porsha, while another revealed that she found out about Simon on TV. In her confessional, Porsha admitted that the “optics don’t look great” — but that’s “because people don’t have all the facts.” Tears are shed, bottles are thrown, and voices are raised. While stressful, Porsha clearly emerged from the other side unscathed, as evidenced from her vacation content.