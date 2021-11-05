Porsha Williams Rocks Orange Bikini On Vacation: Photos – Hollywood Life

Out of office: Porsha Williams rocked a bright orange bikini while on vacation in ‘paradise’ with fiancé Simon Guobadia.

Porsha Williams is living her best vacation life with fiancé Simon Guobadia. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, shared a series of snapshots from “paradise” on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 3. As for her vacation uniform, the reality TV star rocked a bright orange bikini, accessorizing with a floral shawl as she posed in a scenic garden.

In the caption, she promoted her upcoming memoir The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, out on November 30. Prior to the photoshoot, Porsha shared a video with fiancé Simon at the same scenic location. The two aren’t seen in the clip, just their shadows as they hold hands and take a stroll. She captioned the clip, “It’s a Forever thing.”

Porsha announced her engagement to Simon in May. It elicited some mixed reactions among Housewives fans, given Simon’s previous marriage to Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Pina. On her Instagram account, Porsha said she and Simon are “crazy in love” and addressed the “optics” of the engagement. “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” Porsha wrote, later adding, “I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

Porsha added that the relationship “is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.” While positive, the whirlwind engagement will serve as a source of tension among the star’s family. Porsha will headline her own RHOA spin-off series Porsha’s Family Matters, set to follow the Williams family as they work out some family drama at a wellness resort in Mexico. Bravo recently released the first trailer for the four-part limited series, set to premiere on November 28, and, well… Porsha had a lot to answer for.

In the trailer, Porsha’s family expressed concerns about the engagement. “I have single handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal shit,” Porsha said in a voiceover. Later, a relative grills her about Simon’s previous failed marriages, asking, “I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages did not work.” Another relative revealed she found out about Simon on TV. Basically, if filming the spin-off was as stressful as watching the trailer, Porsha’s latest vacation in “paradise” with her fiancé could not have come at a better time.