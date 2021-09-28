Porsha Williams decided to include her husband in one of the oldest engagement traditions. While she’s been seen rocking a huge stone, Simon like most engaged men, didn’t have a physical reminder of his engagement. But, according to the videos shared to her Instagram account, Porsha recently changed that.
In one clip, Porsha is being recorded by a friend as she wipes away tears of joy. They’re standing inside a jewelry store and Porsha was on the verge of payment.
Catch the full moment below:
View this post on Instagram
Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!
The post Porsha Williams Gets Emotional After Buying Simon Guobadia His Own Engagement Ring appeared first on The Shade Room.