Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia Admits To Cheating – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
After Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband.

Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to be hesitant about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s choice in men. Simon shared that sticking to one woman may be a challenge for him, as his grandfather had 25 wives. “I come from a family where there was abundant love, but there wasn’t enough to go around,” the 57-year-old businessman told Porsha while out to dinner, explaining that there were “so many kids, so many wives.”

Porsha, 40, then asked how many wives were in the mix. “Grandaddy? 25,” Simon said with a smirk, adding that his father had only two wives. “Where I come from, there’s nothing abnormal about having different women,” the Nigeria native added. “As a matter of fact, there’s women from my part of the country that tell their husbands, ‘You can have one side b—h.’ And from time to time, the wife and the side b—h get together and make sure there’s not another side b—h.”

As the dinner continued, Porsha made it clear to her fiancé she did not approve of the idea of him having multiple wives, then asking if he had ever cheated. “Of course, everybody has cheated,” he stated, causing fans to come out of the woodwork on Twitter to express their disdain at Simon’s confession, urging the former peach holder to “run” from the situation.

“Simon told porsha that his Grandfather had 25 wives, Simon said that in his culture the wife allows 1 side b—h. Simon has had 3 wives. Run Forrest! Run!” one user joked. “Regardless of how many weeks it was & even if it were months, IT’S TOO SOON PORSHA!!! Get to know him: 4 wives 5 kids Grandpa had 25 wives Dad had 2 wives,” another fan tweeted. “This dude married 4X & confidentially admits he’s cheated multiple times,” one person stated, adding a GIF of Steve Harvey waving red flags on his talk show.

The former RHOA star announced her departure from the franchise on Sept. 30, taking to Instagram to share her feelings about leaving the show. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” Porsha wrote. “Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.” Although she departed from the beloved series, she continues with her place in the Bravoverse with her new show with Simon.

