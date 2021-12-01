Porsha Williams Details Past Encounters With R. Kelly: “He Was One Of The Men Who Took Advantage Of Me & Mentally Abused Me”

During a recent episode of the ‘Tamron Hall Show,’ Porsha Williams kept it honest and opened up about some of her past experiences in her new book, ‘The Pursuit of Porsha.’ The book’s time frame is set in her childhood and her 20’s, which discusses some pivotal moments like contemplating suicide and various dealings with men. The 40-year-old reality star got candid about why she decided to reveal her past dealings with R.Kelly.

If you recall, Porsha spoke to ‘People’ on November 17th, sharing a little of her experience with the singer. However, on the episode, she went more into detail while explaining to Tamron that although she had a platform as a former cast member on ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ for ten years, and other alleged victims revealed their trauma during the documentary, ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ she wasn’t ready to talk. This was due to her not being healed yet. The reality star made it clear that she was grown when the encounters with the singer happened but said that she didn’t know her self-worth and didn’t value herself.

Although Porsha mentioned R.Kelly’s name in her book, she says he’s not the only one who attributed to the mental abuse she experienced. “He had just been one of the men who was a predator in my life, who had taken advantage of me and mentally abused me. So I saw him no different from those same men. That same darkness, that same treatment, they faced and met the same Porsha who did not know her self-worth,” she explained. The mother and entrepreneur continued, stating she didn’t love herself at the time.

As the conversation continued, Tamron asked Porsha about a sexual encounter with R.Kelly and why she wrote that she put herself in that position. “I did a lot of victim-blaming, a lot of shaming of myself, and that’s what silenced me for a very long time to speak out against any of the sexual abuse that I encountered in my life,” she recalled.

Roommates, it looks like Porsha is opening up a lot in her book. Are y’all grabbing a copy?

