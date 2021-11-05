Porsche, Piech families still backing Volkswagen CEO Diess By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess looks on during his visit to Volkswagen’s electric car plant in Zwickau, Germany, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The Porsche and Piech families, which control Volkswagen (DE:)’s largest shareholder Porsche SE, continue to support the carmaker’s CEO Herbert Diess, a spokesperson for Porsche SE said on Friday.

“The families continue to back Mr. Diess. There has been no change in their position,” the spokesperson said.

The comments come after Diess’ relationship with German labour representatives hit a new low this week with disagreement over how radical the overhaul at Europe’s top carmaker must be in its quest for electric vehicle dominance.

