Porsche AG sees ‘huge’ demand for all-electric Taycan
MUNICH (Reuters) – Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG is attracting huge demand for its Taycan model, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.
“Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year – we’ve sold that many in the first half of the year,” Blume told a panel discussion at the IAA (NYSE:) Mobility show in Munich.
“Incoming orders are huge – they are good in China too,” said Blume, adding that the Volkswagen (DE:) group unit was, like other carmakers, battling chip shortages and had more incoming orders than it could meet.
Normal waiting times for a new vehicle were four months but they have now stretched to half a year, he said.
