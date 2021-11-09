Porsche 9-month profit jumps to low end of 2021 target thanks to Volkswagen By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche SE said on Tuesday its nine-month net income bounced to the lower end of the German automotive group’s full-year guidance thanks to profits from Volkswagen (DE:), which recovered after a pandemic-related slump last year.
The holding company controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, which holds a 53.3% stake in Germany’s largest automaker, said its nine-month result after taxes came in at 3.3 billion euro ($3.81 billion).
This exceeds Porsche’s result for the same period last year by almost seven times and comes close to the net profit range of 3.4-4.9 billion euro the group confirmed it expects to reach in 2021.
($1 = 0.8655 euros)
