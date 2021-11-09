Porsche 9-month profit jumps to low end of 2021 target thanks to Volkswagen By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche car during the company’s annual meeting in Stuttgard, Germany, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche SE said on Tuesday its nine-month net income bounced to the lower end of the German automotive group’s full-year guidance thanks to profits from Volkswagen (DE:), which recovered after a pandemic-related slump last year.

The holding company controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, which holds a 53.3% stake in Germany’s largest automaker, said its nine-month result after taxes came in at 3.3 billion euro ($3.81 billion).

This exceeds Porsche’s result for the same period last year by almost seven times and comes close to the net profit range of 3.4-4.9 billion euro the group confirmed it expects to reach in 2021.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR