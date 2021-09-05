Pope hopes many countries take Afghan refugees and young are educated By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was praying that many countries take Afghan refugees and, in an apparent reference to the Taliban’s past restrictions on schooling for women, said it is essential that young Afghans receive an education.

“In these moments of upheaval, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them,” he told hundreds of people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly blessing.

“I pray that many countries welcome them and protect those who are seeking a new life.”

The pope is a strong supporter of the rights of refugees and migrants.

Thousands of Afghans evacuated by the United States are waiting in so-called transit hubs in countries such as Qatar, Germany and Italy. Thousands of others are trying to leave via land crossings with neighbouring countries such as Pakistan.

“I also pray for the internally displaced so that they have help and necessary protection. May young Afghans receive an education, which is an essential good for human development,” Francis said.

The last time the Islamist militants were in power in Afghanistan, women were not allowed to work and girls could not go to school.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR