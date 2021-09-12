Pop Smoke’s New York Gravesite Reportedly Vandalized

According to TMZ, a horrific scene has taken place at Pop Smoke’s final resting place. The media outlet shared images obtained earlier today that show Pop Smoke’s gravesite on the outer mausoleum destroyed. Vandals allegedly cracked and broke the marble plaque listing his full name Bashar Barakah Jackson.

The alleged disrespect took place at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. This is reportedly where Pop Smoke was buried following his tragic death in 2020. According to TMZ’s eyewitness, there were burned and discarded items, included flowers, in front of the broken plaque.

It’s unclear whether Pop Smoke’s casket remains inside or untouched. However, drag marks were allegedly found on the ground in front of the holding place. Apparently, what seems to be a concrete slab and a black, rectangular object was also found across from the mausoleum.

TMZ reported that the gravesite was cleaned up following security being notified of the scene. The broken plaque was also reportedly replaced with a blank slab and a caution tape was placed around the area.

This is a developing story.

