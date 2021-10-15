Pop Smoke’s Accused Killer Attempts To Get Murder Charge Dropped Because He Is The Alleged Driver–Not The Shooter (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: The only adult suspect accused in the late Pop Smoke’s murder is trying to get a few of his charges dropped based on the fact that he was only the alleged driver during the commission of the crime and personally didn’t kill anyone.

The Shade Room was in court this morning when Corey Walker and his attorney Christopher Darden appeared before a judge with a motion to dismiss several charges, including murder with the special circumstance that it occurred during a robbery and burglary. Walker is one of four suspects arrested in connection to Pop Smoke’s murder, with the other suspects being minors during the incident.

While Darden tells us they’re in talks of settling, he admits his team and the district attorney’s office are “nowhere near close” to being done. “Perhaps we’ll have a resolution…or not,” Darden said, adding, “We all realize my client didn’t kill anybody. He’s a 19-year-old kid.”

The Shade Room obtained docs filed this morning at Los Angeles County Superior Court in which Darden argues that Walker was not the gunman, nor did he ever enter the house when the crime was taking place in those early hours of Feb. 19, 2020. To Darden, this means Walker should not be seen as a major participant in the murder.

In fact, Darden even argues that when his client gave another of the suspects his gun prior to the teens entering the home, he allegedly insisted that if it became necessary for the teens to defend themselves inside, they should “use a flower vase rather than shoot someone.”

“There is no evidence that the defendant had any prior criminal experience with his co-suspects or that he knew any one of them was particularly violent or inclined to shoot and kill the victim,” the document read. “The defendant did all he could to prevent the death of the victim given the nature of the crime. The defendant was not present inside the house at the time of the shooting so there was nothing he could have done to prevent the shooting once the suspects were inside.”

According to the docs, Darden even claims that Walker was so upset by his associates’ actions that he assaulted the 15-year-old shooter when they returned from the scene.

“This was not the plan. The plan was that nobody would be killed or injured,” the docs read.

Darden also pointed out that his client had no knowledge of anyone else carrying a gun into the home besides the “heat” he provided to the teen, the docs allege. Walker’s gun was not the gun used to kill Pop Smoke, Darden says.

“He provided a single gun to a single person and told that person not to use it. That person did not use the gun or kill the victim,” Darden said.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors said Walker scouted the house hours earlier and knew the teens planned to rob Pop Smoke at gunpoint to obtain the ice he flashed in his Instagram photos earlier that day.

“They specifically target this house wanting this victim to be there,” said prosecutor Hilary Williams, adding Walker’s actions showed a “reckless indifference to human life.”

The prosecution will likely respond to Friday’s motion before the judge makes a decision at Walker’s next hearing, which is slated for early December. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

