Poolz Secures a $2M Fund to Invest in Metaverse and NFT Gaming Projects By CoinQuora

Poolz Secures a $2M Fund to Invest in Metaverse and NFT Gaming Projects



The cross-chain IDO platform Poolz secured $2 million in funds.

With the $2 million investment fund, Poolz aims to support promising startup projects.

The decentralized fundraising and cross-chain token launchpad, Poolz, secured $2 million in funds.

In a press release, Poolz stated it has secured a $2 million fund to invest in NFT and gaming projects in a bid to further innovation in the blockchain gaming space.

With the growing interest in the metaverse and NFT games industry, Poolz aims to search for the most promising metaverse and NFT gaming projects that bring a unique perspective. And also can provide an immersive and profitable user experience.

In addition, the company stressed claims that it will support more entrepreneurs building games in the blockchain space with the $2 million investment fund. According to the company, the project would give the required financial strength for these projects to innovate without barriers.

Following this, Poolz co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Liam Cohen spoke about supporting these interesting projects. Liam Cohen said,

Continue reading on CoinQuora