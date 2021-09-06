Poolz Announces the Establishment of $2 Million Fund to Invest in Metaverse and NFT Gaming Projects By DailyCoin

Poolz Announces the Establishment of $2 Million Fund to Invest in Metaverse and NFT Gaming Projects



Poolz is thrilled to announce that it has established a $2 million fund to invest in promising NFT and gaming projects in a bid to further innovation in the blockchain gaming space.

Since the start of 2021, there’s been an increasing interest in metaverse and NFT games that offer players real incentivization. These games also enable the players to truly own the assets they purchase within the game, thus making the experience more immersive. With this rising interest, it’s likely that blockchain-based games will soon occupy a significant part of the gaming industry.

Keeping that in mind, Poolz will be looking out for the most interesting metaverse and NFT gaming projects that bring a unique perspective and can offer an immersive and profitable user experience. And with its $2 million investment fund toward these projects, Poolz aims to support more entrepreneurs building games in the blockchain space. The project aims to offer the necessary financial strength so that projects can innovate without barriers.

Speaking on this, the Co Founder & Chief Marketing Officer of Poolz, Liam Cohen, said,

“As our community shows an increasing interest in blockchain-based NFT and metaverse games, our 2 million dollar fund was an obvious next step to bring forward a way to support such projects. ”

Cohen further added,

“Metaversare is not just the future of games but also the future economy of the internet. The time is not far away when we get very close to the immersive metaverse like what we see in movies such as Ready Player One. While technology behemoths are already placing their bets on this, there are also up-and-coming startups that offer promising solutions. We are excited to associate ourselves with these projects and lead the world toward this evolution.”

Poolz’s investment decision has made it the leading IDO platform that is ready to push up-and-coming NFT and metaverse gaming projects to new heights. Beyond investing in these projects, Poolz also looks forward to hosting the IDOs of high-potential projects working in this sphere.

Continue reading on DailyCoin