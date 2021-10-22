Pooh Shiesty Will Reportedly Plead Guilty & Take A Plea Deal In Federal Shooting Case (Update)

Roommates, Pooh Shiesty has been behind bars for almost six months and he has maintained he is innocent in an alleged shooting that went down last October. According to Rolling Stone, Pooh and his attorneys have had a change of heart.

Pooh Shiesty’s attorney confirmed with Rolling Stone the rapper will be switching his plea from not guilty to guilty, and plans on taking a plea deal in a federal case where he was allegedly involved in the shooting and robbery of two men. Pooh, whose real name is Lontell Williams, and his co-defendant appeared at a hearing before a judge to state they were changing their plea.

“We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case,” defense lawyer Bradford Cohen said.

Pooh and his attorney’s have been fighting rigorously to get the rapper a fair trial. As we exclusively reported, his team recently made a plea to the judge to prevent federal prosecutors from using evidence of past alleged crimes that happened when he was just a minor.

According to legal documents obtained by TSR, the government planned to present an assault case that happened when Pooh Shiesty was 14, and a robbery case that went down when he was 11.

Pooh Shiesty was arrested back in June for his alleged involvement in the shooting and covert of two men in October 2020. The incident went down in Miami, where two armed men allegedly emerged from a vehicle that was parked next to Pooh’s and began showing their firearms.

One of the men, 28-year-old Brandon Cooper, was allegedly shot in the buttocks and has since been indicted and arrested in Florida on suspicion of taking part in a bank-fraud scheme.

Pooh’s previous trial date, set for Monday, Oct 25th, will be changed.

We’ll keep you updated on this and more, Roomies.

