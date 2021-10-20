Pooh Shiesty Asks Judge To Stop Feds From Presenting Evidence Of Past Crimes That Occurred When He Was 11 At Trial (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: With Pooh Shiesty’s federal armed robbery trial right around the corner, his team is making a last-minute plea to the judge to block federal prosecutors from introducing evidence of past alleged crimes that occurred when he was a child.

According to documents obtained by The Shade Room, Pooh Shiesty’s attorneys argue the government has intentions of introducing evidence against their client exclusively under Rule 404(b), which states that evidence of other acts are admissible to show “opportunity, intent, knowledge, or absence of mistake.”

In its notice, the government provided two specific instances: The first is an assault case that happened when Pooh Shiesty was 14 and the other is a robbery case that occurred when Pooh was only 11 in the sixth grade. His team objects to both.

Also noted in the filing, Pooh’s team says the government plans to introduce at least 16 episodes attributed to “Choppa Gang” members’ use of firearms to “advance their interest.” The issue Pooh’s attorneys have with that is that the alleged crimes in question focus primarily on independent acts of individuals who aren’t listed in the indictment, according to the filing.

“These actions have no direct nexus to Lontrell Williams other than in speculation. The last incident occurs while Lontrell Williams is in custody,” Pooh Shiesty’s defense attorney wrote.

As we previously reported, Pooh Shiesty was arrested in June for his alleged involvement in the shooting and robbery of two men in October of 2020 in Miami. The federal charges he’s facing include discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and Hobbs Act robbery.

If convicted, he’s facing a possible max sentence of life in prison.

Defense attorneys for Pooh allege during the October 2020 incident, two-armed drug dealers, who are the alleged victims in this crime and government’s witnesses, emerged from a vehicle that was parked next to Pooh’s brandishing firearms, according to the docs.

They add the incident was captured on video surveillance and argue the two alleged victims gave inaccurate statements when initially interviewed by law enforcement, the docs read.

Federal prosecutors are expected to respond by Thursday, leaving Pooh Shiesty’s team a day to rebuttal before Monday’s trial.

