Polygon will create a decentralized autonomous organization By Cointelegraph

Polygon will create a decentralized autonomous organization

scalability infrastructure developer Polygon said it will form a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, for all of its community members as well as projects in decentralized finance. In a Thursday announcement, Polygon called on its members to express their views on the platform forming a DAO. According to Polygon, it plans to create committees to promote discussion between projects including QuickSwap, Sushi, and Aave and others to “bring DeFi to the next million users.” Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph