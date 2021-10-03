Polygon Studios Partners With ASM to Open New Realm of Possibilities By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Polygon Studios Partners With ASM to Open New Realm of Possibilities



Polygon Studios has partnered with Altered State Machine (ASM).

This collaboration will enable both parties to work and bring more possibilities.

Polygon Studios has announced its partnership with Altered State Machine (ASM). With much enthusiasm, Polygon Studios has even expressed that they are extremely happy to welcome ASM on their platform. Meanwhile, this collaboration will dramatically push Polygon Studios’s momentum to the mainstream.

Moreover, under this alliance, the company will swiftly invest in ASM by using the Polygon Studios’ fund. Also, by working with ASM, the Polygon Studios team believe that they will soon open up a new chapter for astounding possibilities to enhance greater services as days go by.

Coincidently, this partnership came at the same moment that Polygon Studios has set to expand its Web3 games and metaverses on the Polygon blockcha…

