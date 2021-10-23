Home Business Polygon pays $2M bounty on bug which could have compromised $850M in...

Polygon pays $2M bounty on bug which could have compromised $850M in user funds By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

White hat hacker Gerhard Wagner has earned $2 million after reporting a solution to a potentially costly “double-spend” bug on the Polygon network.

In an Oct. 21 blog post from Immunefi, a security service that helps facilitate bug reports in decentralized finance projects, Polygon network’s Plasma Bridge was at risk of having $850 million removed by a knowledgeable hacker. According to the project, the vulnerability would have allowed attackers to exit their burn transaction from the bridge up to 223 times, quickly turning an amount like $4,500 into $1 million profi.