Polygon Partners With EY to Develop ETH Scaling Solutions By CoinQuora

- Polygon integrates with EY to develop scaling solutions.
- EY and Polygon will work on Polygon Nightfall as part of the partnership.
A global professional services and technology organization EY collaborates with Polygon on developing and implementing scaling and enterprise solutions for the Ethereum network.
EY and Polygon will work on Polygon Nightfall as part of this partnership. Polygon Nightfall is a public, privacy-based Rollup. Added to this, EY will provide its other flagship blockchain products on Polygon. Aside from this, EY develops new Polygon-related blockchains for the use of enterprise. Polygon mentioned about the collaboration in a recent tweet.
