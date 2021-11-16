Polygon launches a zk-STARK scaling solution for DApp deployment By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Polygon, a layer two scaling solution for compatible blockchains, stated in a press release provided to Cointelegraph that it has launched its zk-STARK powered Miden Virtual Machine for the development of decentralized applications, also known as DApps.

zk-STARK stands for zero-knowledge Scalable Transparent ARgument of Knowledge. In layman’s terms, zero-knowledge technology allows one party to prove to another that they hold private information (such as a password) without revealing what that information is. STARK is one such method to algorithmically obfuscate, prove or verify such information. Polygon has committed over $1 billion for the development of zero-knowledge technology.