Polygon eyes record high as MATIC’s 150% price rally activates textbook bullish pattern By Cointelegraph

Polygon eyes record high as MATIC’s 150% price rally activates textbook bullish pattern

A recent price rally in the market of Polygon’s native MATIC token pushed its prices above $1.56 for the first time in more than two months. The MATIC/USDT exchange rate rose 20.65% in just two days to reclaim its June 17 high. Traders raised their bids for the pair after Polygon announced that it would create a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for its community members while focusing specifically on the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Polygon (MATIC/USDT) three-day chart with the inverse head and shoulders setup. Source: TradingView MATIC/USDT 3-day candle chart. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph