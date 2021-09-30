Polygon briefly overtakes Ethereum for active addresses after 330% surge By Cointelegraph

Layer two protocols have seen monumental growth this year and one of them has briefly surpassed the network it is a scaling solution for, in terms of active addresses.
The number of daily active unique addresses on layer two aggregator Polygon has surpassed those on the high fee layer one according to protocol co-founder Mihailo Bjelic.
