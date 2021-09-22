Home Business Polygon-Based Sweet and Burger King Creates Gamified NFT Experience By CoinQuora

  • Sweet and Burger King teamed up to create a gamified NFT experience
  • Burger King customers can collect NFTs for every purchase of a “Real Meal”
  • The non-fungible token project is powered by the Polygon blockchain

NFT platform Sweet and multinational fast-food chain Burger King partnered to make a gamified promotion utilizing non-fungible tokens for its customers. The project is called Burger King Keep it Real Meals NFT Promotion.

With this, each purchase of a “Real Meal” can make one eligible to receive NFTs and other rewards. The mechanics are easy. You can choose from three meals by three very popular artists: The Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal (Nelly), the Larissa Machado Meal (Anitta), or The Chase Hudson (NYSE:) Meal (LILHUDDY).

After purchasing the meal, you can scan the QR code. You need to collect a complete set to be eligible to unlock a special NFT award. You can visit their website for more details…

