Polygon-Based Fantasy Game Gaia EverWorld Raises $3.7M in a Funding Round By CoinQuora

Polygon-Based Fantasy Game Gaia EverWorld Raises $3.7M in a Funding Round



Gaia (NASDAQ:) EverWorld announced it raised $3.7 million in a funding round.

It aims to leverage blockchain tech to improve the world of gaming.

Polygon-based multi-region fantasy game Gaia EverWorld announced it raised $3.7 million in a funding round. With the vision to leverage blockchain technology to improve the world of gaming, Gaia EverWorld is an immersive, multi-region fantasy world where players can build their kingdoms.

In the same context, Josh Bull, the CEO of Gaia notes,

Gaia Everworld is part of the next-gen of gaming being built on the blockchain. It gives players full ownership of their in-game characters, and rewards them for engaging in ‘play-to-earn’ models of gaming which have become quite popular in the crypto space this year.

In a press release, Gaia EverWorld revealed it has already secured $3.7M in funding through a private sale from prominent blockchain industry investors. Among these investors, there is Polygon, Au21, Mexc Capital, chainGuards, BSCStation, Defiboost, Capital, OIG, Brotherhood, and many other angel investors.

Gaia EverWorld is a blockchain platform that is inspired by some popular games like Pokemon, Clash of Clans, and Age of Empires. For this reason, the project strives to become instrumental to the new generation of blockchain-based games.

What’s more exciting, Gala EverWorld aims to provide players complete ownership of their in-game assets and also incentivizes them to engage with an innovative play-and-earn (P2E) gaming system.

Following this, Josh Bull also confirmed that Gaia Everworld is truly a multi-region fantasy game in which players can create their kingdoms. Also, these players can explore various lands while collecting, breeding, and battling other players called Gaia Legionnaires.

