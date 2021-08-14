Polygon acquires Hermez Network for $250M, will merge native tokens By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Polygon acquires Hermez Network for $250M, will merge native tokens

Layer-two protocol Polygon will be merging ZK-rollup project Hermez Network into its ecosystem for $250 million worth of MATIC tokens. In a Friday announcement, Polygon said Hermez would become a part of the network’s suite of solutions under the name Polygon Hermez. The 26 people in the Hermez team as well as its tech and solutions — including work on an Virtual Machine-compatible solution — will join the platform. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph