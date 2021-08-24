Polychain Monsters Introduces Play-to-Earn with Polychain Islands By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Polychain Monsters Introduces Play-to-Earn with Polychain Islands

Blockchain gaming is taking off and Polychain Monsters is becoming one of the most popular titles in the space. These animated cross-chain NFTs vary in scarcity and are discovered in digital booster packs. Collectors are then able to use them in off- and on-chain games and take advantage of DeFi features such as ERC-20 and BEP-20 PMON as well as NFT staking.

Now, Polychain Monsters has officially announced its first play-to-earn blockchain game, Polychain Islands. Taking place in the Polyverse, the on-chain game will count on a fun gameplay where players can participate in an online economy with rare collectibles and resource production.

The release was first hinted at on the development team’s roadmap in April and is currently under development. Since then, they’ve done research where gaming industry experts have pointed to the need for a sustainable yet entertaining in-game economy. One that lets users actually own the game. This …

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR