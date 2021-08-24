Polychain Monsters Introduces Play-to-Earn with Polychain Islands By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Polychain Monsters Introduces Play-to-Earn with Polychain Islands



Blockchain gaming is taking off and Polychain Monsters is becoming one of the most popular titles in the space. These animated cross-chain NFTs vary in scarcity and are discovered in digital booster packs. Collectors are then able to use them in off- and on-chain games and take advantage of DeFi features such as ERC-20 and BEP-20 PMON as well as NFT staking.

Now, Polychain Monsters has officially announced its first play-to-earn blockchain game, Polychain Islands. Taking place in the Polyverse, the on-chain game will count on a fun gameplay where players can participate in an online economy with rare collectibles and resource production.

The release was first hinted at on the development team’s roadmap in April and is currently under development. Since then, they’ve done research where gaming industry experts have pointed to the need for a sustainable yet entertaining in-game economy. One that lets users actually own the game. This …

