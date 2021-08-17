Poly Network offers to on board ‘Mr. White Hat’ as chief security advisor By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Poly Network offers to on board ‘Mr. White Hat’ as chief security advisor

Decentralized finance protocol Poly Network has offered the person behind a $610 million hack an advisory position and $500,000 — whether they like it or not. In a Tuesday update, the Poly Network team said in a seeming attempt to gain access to hacker’s expertise, it would be inviting them to the position of chief security advisor. In addition, the project will be sending a $500,000 bounty for the attacker, whom Poly dubbed ‘Mr. White Hat,’ despite the fact they have previously refused any payment. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph