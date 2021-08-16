Poly Network hack exposes DeFi flaws, but community comes to the rescue By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Poly Network hack exposes DeFi flaws, but community comes to the rescue

Although it seemed crypto hacks were on the decline, just recently, the market bore witness to one of the largest-ever attacks in the young history of decentralized finance (DeFi), wherein an unknown hacker was able to exploit a loophole in cross-chain protocol Poly Network’s digital framework, thereby walking away with a cool $610 million from three separate blockchains. The Poly Network is a collaborative project helmed by Ontology, Neo and Switcheo. It seeks to foster a “heterogeneous interoperability protocol alliance” integrating blockchains into the larger cross-chain ecosystem. Thanks to its infrastructure, the protocol allows users to swap tokens across different blockchains seamlessly. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph