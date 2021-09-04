Home Business POLY, BCHA, and XYO Goes Bullish, BTC and ETH Set a New...

POLY, BCHA, and XYO Goes Bullish, BTC and ETH Set a New ATH By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9
© Reuters. POLY, BCHA, and XYO Goes Bullish, BTC and ETH Set a New ATH
  • POLY, BCHA, and XYO prices are on a bullish level as BTC flips $50K to support.
  • At the time of writing, the altcoins have shown no sign to slow down as they continue to surge in price.

Several altcoins including POLY, BCHA, and XYO are on a bullish price momentum momentarily in the altcoin market. Notably, this surge in price came right after the leading cryptos and recorded a new high of $51,000, and $4,000 respectively on Sept 3.

Moreover, the sudden increase in the altcoins price has not given any signal showing that it will soon slow down in the altcoin market. Alongside this, several other altcoins also surged up to more than 30% on Friday.

To highlight, Polymath (POLY), ABC (BCHA), and XYO Network were the altcoins that performed best in the past 24-hours. Coincidentally, POLY price surges as its Polymesh mainnet launch is speedily approaching.

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©