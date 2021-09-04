POLY, BCHA, and XYO Goes Bullish, BTC and ETH Set a New ATH By CoinQuora

© Reuters. POLY, BCHA, and XYO Goes Bullish, BTC and ETH Set a New ATH



POLY, BCHA, and XYO prices are on a bullish level as BTC flips $50K to support.

At the time of writing, the altcoins have shown no sign to slow down as they continue to surge in price.

Several altcoins including POLY, BCHA, and XYO are on a bullish price momentum momentarily in the altcoin market. Notably, this surge in price came right after the leading cryptos and recorded a new high of $51,000, and $4,000 respectively on Sept 3.

Moreover, the sudden increase in the altcoins price has not given any signal showing that it will soon slow down in the altcoin market. Alongside this, several other altcoins also surged up to more than 30% on Friday.

To highlight, Polymath (POLY), ABC (BCHA), and XYO Network were the altcoins that performed best in the past 24-hours. Coincidentally, POLY price surges as its Polymesh mainnet launch is speedily approaching.

