Polo G Purchases A Home For His Grandmother (Video)

Family first! It’s no secret that celebrities want to do whatever it takes to ensure their immediate family members are well taken care of. They’re able to use their money and connections to provide their family with items to make them feel and look good. Whether it’s purchasing jewelry, giving them money, helping them start a business, or providing them with a home, countless celebrities have done so. Today Polo G once again gets added to the list. The ‘Hall of Fame’ rapper shared on Instagram that he purchased a house for grandmother.

On his page, he celebrated the house finally closing. The 22-year-old revealed he knew this would happen when he was about 12 or 13-years-old. In a text between the two parties, his grandmother was very appreciative of the gesture. She said that she was crying so hard and that texting was the best form of communication. Adding that words would never be enough to thank him.

His grandmother’s excitement didn’t stop through the text message. Polo also shared a video of his grandmother walking through the house, and she made sure to kick off her shoes before she proceeded into the living room. “Can you believe this is happening?! I’m a homeowner,” she declared. Polo’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, also reshared the good news on her Instagram and thanked her realtor Paul.

It’s unclear if the home is in Polo’s hometown of Chicago, but according to Paul’s Instagram page, the real estate and credit expert helps clients buy and sell real estate in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. This isn’t the first time that Polo has done something major for his family. Earlier this year, he also purchased Stacia her “dream home” in Atlanta. Congrats to Grandma G! We love to see it.

