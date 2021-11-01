Polker lauches NFT Giveaway Competition with Big Prizes as ‘Testnet Game’ Launch Date Nears By CoinQuora

Polker lauches NFT Giveaway Competition with Big Prizes as ‘Testnet Game’ Launch Date Nears



Did you miss out on AXIE? Don’t worry – We have Polker!Polker continues to garner the attention of NFT enthusiasts in the crypto space as the anticipated ‘Testnet’ Game Launch of Polker is set for November 11. However, as early as now, the crypto community is already showing anticipation for Polker, especially because of its NFT Giveaway Competition.

In detail, Polker’s NFT giveaway competition consists of different prizes. According to Polker, its last Ultra-Rare to auction was sold for 3.38 ETH on OpenSea. Furthermore, interested participants can win:

1st Prize: 1 x Holo Ultra-Rare NFT

2nd and 3rd Prize: 1 x Rare NFT

4th to 10th Prize: 1 x Standard NFT

Notably, Polker uses a patent-pending True Random Number Generator (TRNG). This technology helps Polker to randomly choose entries — no matter how small or big the buy is. Through their TRNG technology, Polker will pick 5 lucky people to get airdropped NFTs (3 standard and 2 rare) and 40 random people to receive 100PKR!

It is also important to note that Polker recently announced its partnership with the decentralized prediction platform, Walllfair. This partnership will be beneficial for the future goals and integration of Wallfair’s protocols on top of Polker.

According to Polker,

“Wallfair Go will allow for the integration of their prediction platform within metaverse setups, and this is the direction that Polker and Wallfair are intending to move.”

Moreover, the finalization of Wallfair Go is expected to be during Q1 2022.

Suffice to say, as the NFT Play-to-Earn space is rapidly growing, more NFT games emerge like Polker. With the upcoming ‘Testnet’ Game Launch of Polker gradually coming close, its native token $PKR is also expected to rise. The token, moreover, is available on at and Binance Smart Chain at PancakeSwap.So, what are you waiting for? Join Polker’s NFT Giveaway Competition and win exclusive prizes! To know more, please click here.

