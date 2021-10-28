Polker Announces NFT Giveaway Competition To Celebrate Its Testnet Game Launch By CoinQuora

Polker Announces NFT Giveaway Competition To Celebrate Its Testnet Game Launch



On October 14, Polker started a countdown timer on its website to the official date of its ‘Testnet’ Game Launch. According to the timer, the game is going to go live on November 11. When this happens, Polker claims that it will be the first fully free-to-play and play-to-earn blockchain NFT game in the space.

However, prior to this, the blockchain-based free-to-play and play-to-earn (P2E), Polker announced non-fungible tokens (NFTs) giveaway competition to celebrate the countdown to its Beta launch. The first winner will get to own the Holo Ultra-rare NFT, which has been auctioned for 3.3 ETH on OpenSea.

With less than a month away from its much-awaited ‘Testnet’ Game Launch, Polker is giving away some of its Ultra-Rare NFTs. However, the company will select the top 10 winners based on PKR token on single buys on or PancakeSwap. Thus, the bigger the buy, the bigger the users’ chances of winning go higher. In short, the top 10 buys to enter into the form between October 25 and November 4, will win.

Moreover, Polker notes that it will randomly give 5 NFTs to random winners regardless of buys. Among the five, two winners will each get 1 Rare NFT. In addition, three winners will each get 1 standard NFT. What’s more, the company will do this by using its patent-pending TRNG (True Random Number Generator) technology.

Expanding further, 40 winners will receive 100 PKR also using the same method, the TRNG technology. This brings the prizes to a total of 55 prizes.

Recently, the company celebrated over 10,000 holders on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Aside from all of this, Polker.game plans to launch on platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and streaming platforms with support for next-gen VR, with stunning 3D characters, visual effects, and others.

