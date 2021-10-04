Polkastarter Launches V2 to Cement Status as Crypto’s Leading Launchpad. By DailyCoin

Polkastarter Launches V2 to Cement Status as Crypto’s Leading Launchpad.



Today, Polkastarter announced the successful upgrade to their IDO platform, Polkastarter V2, nearly one year after starting the project. After a year of incredible growth, the development team released a number of major updates to the platform that will improve the customer experience, streamline UI, and offer new opportunities for users to engage more deeply with the platform. Among the new features, Polkastarter V2 has released a new dashboard, a streamlined whitelisting process, a new projects page, staking opportunities, and a first-of-its-kind IDO farming.

Over the course of Polkastarter’s first year in operation, they have successfully brought to market over 70 blockchain projects, totaling over $1.5 billion in market valuation combined. The projects chosen have been specially curated by the Polkastarter Council, and include a diverse portfolio of blockchain companies – including blockchain gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and DEX aggregators. Notable projects include Polychain Monsters, Push Notification Service (EPNS), and Thetan Arena.

New Features & Upgrades

As blockchain mass adoption takes shape, user interface (UI) has been at the forefront of developers all over the world. To this end, Polkastarter has revamped its website and mobile app to not only offer a better experience to its existing, loyal user base, but has also taken into consideration that many non-crypto users are entering this space for the first time. The new features of Polkastarter V2 are:

● A central Dashboard where users will find all of the relevant information required to understand how to invest through Polkastarter;

● Project Pages that will detail everything users need to know about individual Polkastarter projects, including information on the product, team, roadmap, business model, and more. This vastly improves the IDO discovery and due diligence process;

● A complete overhaul of the Whitelisting application process that now allows users to discover IDOs and whitelisting opportunities directly on the Polkastarter website;

● New Staking functionality allows $POLS holders to stake their tokens on-chain, granting them instant eligibility to IDO whitelists. Previously, users had to wait 7 days;

● Token holders can now retain their newly purchased tokens through participating in IDO Farming. This marks the first yield farms on Polkastarter and is exclusively reserved for IDO participants;

● Expanded Interoperability has been built into Polkastarter V2 that will enable the seamless integration of blockchains beyond Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. Projects built on other chains will be able to participate without having to restructure their infrastructure;

Polkastarter is driven by the goal of achieving an interoperable, cross-chain future for blockchain. To accomplish this, new interfaces and improved access to information are essential to both new consumers and to early stage blockchain projects. Polkastarter V2 makes it easier for consumers looking to invest in new blockchain projects, while enabling those same projects to have increased functionality to help them gain access to a wider community and market.

