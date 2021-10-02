Polkastarter Announces its First Fully Incubated Project WonderHero By CoinQuora

- Polkastarter announces its first fully incubated project WonderHero.
- The launchpad partners with Morningstar Ventures and launched over 70 projects.
Polkastarter, a decentralized launchpad unveils the first project WonderHero, fully incubated by Polkastarter Labs, a new investment arm of Polkastarter.
Moreover, WonderHero is a play-to-earn mobile RPG game that will receive pre-IDO and post-IDO support and mentorship. This happens while gaining entry to Polkastater’s network for marketing, branding, and scaling purposes.
Even more, the launchpad has partnered with investment firm Morningstar Ventures and launched over 70 projects. These projects include Ethernity Chain, EPNS, Wilder World, and Thetan Arena. Along with its startup incubator, the company aims to provide the crypto industry’s most promising projects with the resources they need to thrive.
Polkastarter CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Stockhus said,
When we saw the WonderHero project, it…
