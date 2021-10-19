Polkadot unveils $770M development fund ahead of parachain auctions By Cointelegraph

(DOT) founder Gavin Wood has unveiled a $777 million development fund ahead of the network’s parachain lease auctions.

Wood tweeted on Oct. 17 that Polkadot’s treasury has allocated more than 18.9 million DOT (worth roughly $777 million at the time of writing) to a development fund that will be disbursed through community governance.