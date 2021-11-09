Polkadot price moves higher as parachain auctions reduce DOT’s circulating supply By Cointelegraph

The ongoing Polkadot parachain auctions follow the success of similar auctions on its sister network Kusama, where projects like Moonriver (MOVR) and Karura have each successfully secured a parachain slot for the next year.

This week, a number of contenders are set to participate in ‘s first parachain auctions and this process tends to place buy pressure on DOT, while also giving aspiring blockchain projects a chance to show why they offer the most competitive solutions to the different demands that exist in the crypto sector.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.