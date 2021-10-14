Polkadot eyes breakout to $75 after DOT price rally sets up classic bullish reversal By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

(DOT) chart technicals suggest it may rally to a new record high near $75 if DOT can manage to close above its $41–$43 range decisively.

That’s according to a classic bullish reversal setup known as an inverse head and shoulders (H&S) that forms when the price undergoes three selloffs during a period of market consolidation.

Inverse head and shoulders pattern illustration. Source: ThinkMarkets
weekly price chart featuring inverse head and shoulders setup. Source: TradingView