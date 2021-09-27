Polkadot Beginners Book Now in Polkassembly By CoinQuora

- Polkadot beginners book posted on Polkassembly.
- DOT remains as one of the top 10 cryptos in CoinGecko.
The crypto world never stops producing crypto assets that bring decentralization to the next level. Interestingly, the Polkadot (DOT) crypto is a digital asset that continues to make noise in the crypto world. This is due to the scalable heterogeneous multi-chain system of the crypto. As a result, more people become curious about DOT, to the point that some write things about Polkadot.
This made Bill Laboon, the Director of Education and Community at Web3 Foundation react in a tweet post:
THREAD – @Polkadot Digest 27 Sep 2021#Polkadot News
The first draft of the “Polkadot for Beginners” book has been posted on Polkassembly. Feedback is requested. …
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.