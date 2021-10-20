Polkadot-based privacy project Manta Network raises $5.5M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Manta Network, a privacy layer project for the ecosystem, has completed a new funding round to continue scaling decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases by boosting blockchain privacy.

Announced Tuesday, Manta Network’s latest $5.5-million funding round included participation from more than 30 venture funds, including crypto hedge fund CoinFund and alternative investment firm ParaFi Capital.