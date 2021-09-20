Polkadex Mainnet Launch Will Take Place on September 29 By CoinQuora

- Polkadex platform’s Mainnet release will happen on September 29.
- The next step is to start the migration of PDEX from to Polkadex.
After weeks of Polkadex’s successful Testnet launch, the platform is setting up to introduce its Mainnet. Moreover, the Polkadex’s Mainnet release will happen on September 29, 2021. To add, the Mainnet release indicates the most noted milestone yet for the Polkadex team.
There is finally a date for the public launch of the Polkadex blockchain!
SEPTEMBER 29TH MAINNET LAUNCH
