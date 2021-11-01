Polka City- A Virtual City for Investors to Play 3D Game and Earn Through NFTs By CoinQuora

Polka City- A Virtual City for Investors to Play 3D Game and Earn Through NFTs



Polka City is an entirely autonomous contract-based metaverse where you may invest in virtual cities (3D&AR NFTs). Their digital NFT assets have been traded on Opensea for over six months, with around 1000 worth ETH transactions.

The platform has launched its own 3D & AR NFT store, NFT Marketplace, BSC-ETH Token, NFT Bridge, and an NFT treasure hunt game. CertiK has audited all of these contracts. It is also creating a game where users may utilize NFTs to navigate a city. In the future NFT game, an investor may drive his Polkacity Lambo NFT, bugatti, NFT taxis and more!

Investors or crypto enthusiasts may make purchases in Polka City. It ensures a top-notch virtual visual experience. Polka City merges the NFT, , and DeFi worlds to construct a digital city. The platform allows users to profit from virtual taxis, energy stations, and other commodities.

The demo for the public

There are demo videos available for investors and players to see. Also, all buildings, petrol stations, discos, hotels, and automobiles are platforms present NFTs. The game comes out in December.

The Polka City platform has a dedicated public team, active products, and exciting new games. Polka City will also include a casino. Profits will be shared between business and casino NFT holders. NFTs from casinos will be sold separately with their own profits.

Polka City uses a native token to operate the platform. The token is marked POLC. POLC is ERC-20 and BEP20, and POLC ASSETS are ERC-721. This token may be used to pay for products and services on the platform.

Every asset that an investor buys is a contract. So it ensures weekly payments as long as the investor still owns the assets. Investing in POLC and NFT assets on several chains is possible with Polka City as it is multichain. The platform just integrated and Binance chains.

About Polka City:

Polka City is a blockchain-powered NFT platform that allows investors to acquire virtual assets in a virtual city. Polka City ensures a fun virtual investment experience for its investors through a virtual city.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PolkaCity
Telegram: https://t.me/Polkacity
Discord: https://discord.gg/

Media contact

Company: Polka CityContact Name: Carmelo MilianAddress: MiamiE-mail:

Media contact

Company: Polka City

Contact Name: Carmelo Milian

Address: Miami

E-mail: support@polkacity.io

Website: https://www.polkacity.io/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>support@polkacity.ioWebsite: https://www.polkacity.io/

