Politicians weigh in | Financial Post

Article content Oct 7 – A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. For once, it wasn’t central bankers who moved markets but politicians. First, a hint by Vladimir Putin that Russia is ready to stabilize energy markets turned Wednesday’s 31% gas price surge into a 35% reversal from the day’s peaks – within two hours of the Russian president’s remarks. Gas prices are still up six-fold this year and that’s a big deal, especially for the euro zone; if gas stays at current levels, it would wipe out Europe’s trade surplus, Deutsche Bank points out.

Article content Still, the gas price turnaround and an associated pullback in crude futures calmed markets, easing immediate concerns over inflation spiraling out of control. Later in the day, another politician stepped in to soothe mounting concerns over a possible U.S. debt default – U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said his party would support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December . That helped Wall Street close firmer and took ten-year Treasury yields off 3-1/2-month highs, though they remain above 1.5%. Finally, it emerged that U.S. President Joe Biden would virtually meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this year . All that means that after tech-led gains in Asia, European and U.S. stock futures are both heading north.