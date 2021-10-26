Polish LOT sued Boeing over design flaws in 737 MAX -PAP By Reuters

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish national airline PLL LOT has filed a lawsuit against Boeing (NYSE:) in a court in Seattle due to design flaws in 737 MAX aircraft that led to their grounding, state news agency PAP reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
LOT is demanding compensation of no less than 1 billion zlotys ($252.76 million)
The lawsuit was preceded by months of settlement negotiations that did not lead to an agreement, PAP reported.
LOT spokesperson Krzysztof Moczulski confirmed to Reuters that a lawsuit has been filed but did not provide any additional information.
737 MAX aircraft was grounded worldwide in 2019 following two deadly crashes.
($1 = 3.9563 zlotys)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.