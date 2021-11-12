Police showed defendants video of Ahmaud Arbery before shooting, Georgia jury hears By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A mural of Ahmaud Arbery is painted on the side of The Brunswick African American Cultural Center in downtown Brunswick, Georgia, U.S. October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo



By Jonathan Allen

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Reuters) – Two white men on trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were shown surveillance video of the Black man walking around a half-built house in their southern Georgia neighborhood 12 days before they chased and shot him, a jury heard on Friday.

“Nobody seems to know who this kid is or where he’s coming from,” Robert Rash, a Glynn County police officer, told the two men, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, on the night of Feb. 11, 2020, after showing them the clips, according to body-worn camera video played in court.

The two McMichaels and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan have pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. They face life in prison if convicted of murder at the trial in a Georgia courthouse.

The men say they thought Arbery might have been the same man caught on camera in the half-built house when he ran through Satilla Shores, a suburb of the small coastal city of Brunswick (NYSE:), on Feb. 23, 2020.

They pursued him in pickup trucks for several minutes before the younger McMichael pointed a shotgun and fired as Arbery ran toward him and reached toward the weapon. Their lawyers say this was justified self-defense, while prosecutors say the men “assumed the worst” about a Black man out for an afternoon jog.

Here are some important moments from the sixth day of witness testimony in Glynn County Superior Court:

ROBERT RASH, GLYNN COUNTY POLICE OFFICER

Arbery was first captured on security cameras going into the house under construction in Satilla Shores on the night of Oct. 25, 2019. Larry English, the property owner, wanted police to identify the man in the videos and tell him not to enter the property again.

Arbery was recorded again walking around the unfenced construction site on Nov. 18, 2019, though once again nothing was taken that day, according to English. Nash told the jury he would show screenshots of the video to people as he made his rounds but no one was ever able to identify him.

On Dec. 20, 2019, Nash saw Greg McMichael, whom he knew from McMichael’s old job as an investigator for the local district attorney, in front of his house.

“I talked to him in reference to the unidentified Black male,” Nash said.

McMichael asked the officer to give his cellphone number to English. Nash said he did this because McMichael had the “training and experience” to be a good witness for police if the man returned.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked if Nash was deputizing McMichael. Nash said no.

“So you wanted him to be a witness, to get this guy identified?” Dunikoski asked.

“Yes,” Nash said.

Prosecutors are seeking to rebut a defense argument that the men were trying to make a citizen’s arrest on Arbery under a now-repealed Georgia law. That law requires there to be reasonable belief that someone is fleeing from a serious felony crime they just committed.

On the night of Feb. 11 neighbors saw Arbery again on the property, and Travis McMichael rushed over with his gun and saw Arbery briefly in his car headlights.

Nash soon arrived on the scene and played for the McMichaels some of the videos English had sent to his cellphone.

“This guy’s always on foot, nobody in the neighborhood knows who he is,” Nash tells the McMichaels, according to video from his body-worn camera. He tells them that English has only ever seen Arbery nosing around. “He hasn’t seen him actually take anything,” Nash says.

“It’s criminal trespassing,” Gregory McMichael replies. Criminal trespass is a misdemeanor in Georgia law.

“Yeah, yeah, at the very least,” Nash agrees.