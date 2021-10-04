Police Search For Male Suspect Who Vandalized George Floyd Statue In NYC

An art exhibit in Union Square, New York City was recently unveiled for the world to see. Three bronze statues honoring the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and John Lewis were placed in the area. While the statues initially received praise, it seems like others weren’t here for the touching tribute. According to photos taken on Sunday, the George Floyd artwork was vandalized.

The Shade Room spoke to an artist who works for Confront Art, the organization in charge of the exhibition. According to Denny, this isn’t the first time this statue has been vandalized. The sculpture was also defaced with black paint in Brooklyn earlier this year.

This time the George Floyd bust was covered in grey paint. The placement ceremony just took place less than three days ago on September 30. Still, the placement is only temporary with a closing date of October 30. Afterwards, the exhibition will reportedly tour other cities in the U.S. Then, it will be auctioned for coins that’ll benefit charities associated with the deceased.

Earlier today, Denny told The Shade Room that Confront Art has “no idea” who defaced the newly erected statue. However, according to ABC7 NY, police are now searching for a male suspect. He reportedly threw the paint at George’s bust at around 10 a.m. before fleeing on a skateboard.

“We will be restoring the statue just like we did when it got defaced the first time in Brooklyn few months ago,” Denny told The Shade Room in a message.

The sculptures form the temporary exhibition called “See Injustice.” Each statue reportedly weighs 1,000 pounds. They were crafted using “200 thinly-cut slices of African Mahogany.” Afterwards, they were coated with bronze paint.

Latest reports say the statue has already been restored to its original form. As widely reported, the exhibition was created by artist Chris Carnabuci. It serves as Confront Art’s first installation.

