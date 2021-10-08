#Roommates, just over a year ago Kenosha, Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake was tragically shot in front of his children and left paralyzed—and sadly, the officer responsible is now in the clear. It was recently announced that Rusten Sheskey will not face any civil charges for shooting and paralyzing Jacob Blake, in the latest update to the case that dominated headlines last summer.

@NBCNew reports, Wisconsin state prosecutors confirmed earlier today that police officer Rusten Sheskey will not be brought up on civil charges for shooting (and ultimately paralyzing) Jacob Blake. Following the decision, the U.S. Department of Justice stated “After a careful and thorough review, a team of experienced federal prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes. Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution.”

This follows a similar decision made back in January when prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey after he was wanted on a felony warrant, due to video that captured Blake armed with a knife during the initial arrest. Sheskey also officially returned back to work as a police officer in March, following administrative leave without facing any additional discipline.

At the time, it was determined that he was “found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline,” according to Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis via statement.

As we previously reported, back in August 2020, Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance call that left him paralyzed from the waist down and as a result, several nights of local protests ensued.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Police Officer Who Shot & Paralyzed Jacob Blake Will Not Face Civil Charges appeared first on The Shade Room.