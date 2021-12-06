Police Launch Investigation After Lil Wayne Allegedly Pulled A Gun On His Bodyguard But Close Source Denies Story

Lil Wayne and his team are the subject of a he-say, she-say situation and police are now involved! According to TMZ, Wayne allegedly pulled an assault rifle on one of his bodyguards after a physical altercation. Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that the bodyguard called police to Wayne’s Hidden Hills home in California following the incident.

Apparently, Weezy tried to kick the guard out of his home for taking photos and leaking them to the media. At least that’s the story the guard told police once they arrived to the residence. When the guard decided to go to the bathroom before leaving, Wayne allegedly wasn’t having it! The guard told police that Weezy brought out an AR-15.

With a weapon in play, the guard decided to run out of the home towards the guard shack of the gated neighborhood. Once there, the unnamed guard called police. Sources say the cops attempted to speak to Wayne, but the rapper wasn’t home once they arrived.

But, per TMZ, not everybody is backing up the guard’s story! A close source “strongly” denied that the incident ever happened. They also clarified that Wayne “doesn’t even have a gun.”

Law enforcement sources also say the guard has no marks or injuries from the altercation—creating some doubt in the story. To make matters even more suspicious, the guard doesn’t want to press charges against Wayne.

Still, police are investigating the incident. It’s unclear at this time when everything went down or if police has made contact with Wayne. TMZ also did not mention who or what the guard took footage of. They also did not say which media outlet the guard shared the photos with.

This is a developing story.

