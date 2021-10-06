Police Identify Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Multiple People At Texas High School

Police in Arlington, Texas are searching for an 18-year-old suspect accused of shooting multiple people on Wednesday morning. Timothy George Simpkins allegedly shot four people at Timberview High School in Mansfield Independent School District. One victim sustained minor injuries. Three victims were taken to the hospital. Following the shooting, Timothy fled the scene and remains on the run. Arlington police say the shooting is “not a random act of violence.”

“This is not somebody attacking our schools,” Assistant Arlington Police chief Kevin Kolbye said during a recent press conference. “This is a student, we believe right now, preliminary, that it was a student that got into a fight and drew a weapon.”

At this time, police aren’t able to confirm the type of gun used, how he obtained it or how he got it into the school. Police received the call at about 9:15 a.m. local time. According to CNN, police were able to identify Timothy from one of the multiple 911 calls.

Timothy is considered armed and dangerous. Arlington Police released his mugshot via social media and asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact authorities. He is driving a “silver, 2018 Dodge Charger with a license plate PFY6260.”

“We currently have multiple agencies, including the US Marshals’ task force that is looking for this individual,” Assistant Chief Kevin said. “Again, this is a collaborative effort between state, local and federal agencies to bring this person to justice.”

Authorities are reportedly still conducting a “methodical search” of the school grounds. Afterwards, students will be transported to a unification point via buses. Officers will be onsite at the point for safety purposes.

The reunification location listed by Arlington Police Department is the “Mansfield Independent District Center of Performing Arts at 1110 W Debbie Lane.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates about this school shooting.

